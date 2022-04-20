Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $40.58 Million

Analysts expect Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB – Get Rating) to post $40.58 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $37.95 million and the highest is $42.80 million. Aurora Cannabis posted sales of $43.56 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will report full year sales of $179.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $172.35 million to $186.16 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $194.80 million, with estimates ranging from $177.88 million to $221.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Aurora Cannabis.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.25). Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 167.83% and a negative return on equity of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $48.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.87 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. CIBC dropped their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$9.25 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$10.75 to C$7.60 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.98.

NYSE ACB traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,120,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,142,459. Aurora Cannabis has a one year low of $2.89 and a one year high of $10.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.76 and a 200 day moving average of $5.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $724.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.91.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACB. City State Bank bought a new stake in Aurora Cannabis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 684.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Aurora Cannabis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in Aurora Cannabis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

About Aurora Cannabis (Get Rating)

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis derivative products in Canada and internationally. It also engages in facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, research, production, derivatives, product development, wholesale, and retail distribution activities. The company produces various strains of dried cannabis, cannabis oil and capsules, and topical kits for medical patients.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aurora Cannabis (ACB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.