Aurizon (OTCMKTS:QRNNF) Trading Up 7.5%

Aurizon Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:QRNNF – Get Rating) was up 7.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.87 and last traded at $2.87. Approximately 967 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 1,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.67.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.59.
About Aurizon (OTCMKTS:QRNNF)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aurizon (QRNNF)
- Highly Valued Abbot Laboratories Could Move Lower
- Baker Hughes, Another Buy-The-Dip Opportunity In Oilfield Services
- Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) Falls Back to 2018 Levels
- Is Turning Point Therapeutics Stock at a Turning Point?
- Buy Haliburton On Post-Earnings Weakness
Receive News & Ratings for Aurizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.