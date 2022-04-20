Aurizon (OTCMKTS:QRNNF) Trading Up 7.5%

Aurizon Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:QRNNF – Get Rating) was up 7.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.87 and last traded at $2.87. Approximately 967 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 1,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.67.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.59.

About Aurizon (OTCMKTS:QRNNF)

Aurizon Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a rail freight operator in Australia. The company operates through Network, Coal, Bulk, and Other segments. It transports various commodities, including mining, agricultural, industrial, and retail products; and retail goods and groceries across small and big towns, and cities, as well as coal and iron ore.

