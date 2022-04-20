Attila (ATT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $21,907.00

Attila (ATT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 19th. One Attila coin can now be purchased for $0.0092 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Attila has a total market cap of $4.14 million and $21,907.00 worth of Attila was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Attila has traded down 3.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003422 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00034158 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.36 or 0.00104824 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Attila

ATT is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. Attila’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,382,736 coins. Attila’s official Twitter account is @AeternumICO . Attila’s official website is www.attnetwork.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Attila (Agreement of Telecom Technosphere) is a decentralized information communication protocol based on blockchain technology. It is committed to providing an autonomous cross-platform communication solution for global social networks. “

Buying and Selling Attila

