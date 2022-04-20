ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Stock Price Up 4.7%

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) rose 4.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.92 and last traded at $2.92. Approximately 16,107 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 554,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.79.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ATRenew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 9th.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.99.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RERE. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in ATRenew in the 3rd quarter worth $322,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in ATRenew in the 3rd quarter worth $1,967,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in ATRenew in the 2nd quarter worth $1,048,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in ATRenew in the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.46% of the company’s stock.
ATRenew Company Profile (NYSE:RERE)
AiHuiShou International Co Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform under the ATRenew brand name in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, digital cameras, luxury goods, household products, and books through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ATRenew (RERE)
- Highly Valued Abbot Laboratories Could Move Lower
- Baker Hughes, Another Buy-The-Dip Opportunity In Oilfield Services
- Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) Falls Back to 2018 Levels
- Is Turning Point Therapeutics Stock at a Turning Point?
- Buy Haliburton On Post-Earnings Weakness
Receive News & Ratings for ATRenew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATRenew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.