Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.28

Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.28 and traded as low as $3.11. Atlantic American shares last traded at $3.17, with a volume of 9,325 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atlantic American in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $63.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.28.

Atlantic American ( NASDAQ:AAME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $49.73 million during the quarter. Atlantic American had a negative return on equity of 0.04% and a net margin of 2.15%.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. Atlantic American’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.

In other Atlantic American news, insider Harriett J. Robinson acquired 1,363,809 shares of Atlantic American stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,455,236.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 830,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,321,036. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 80.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Atlantic American stock. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 27,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000. Gratus Capital LLC owned 0.14% of Atlantic American as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. It offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

