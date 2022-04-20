ATC Coin (ATCC) Hits Market Cap of $172,143.75

ATC Coin (ATCC) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 20th. In the last seven days, ATC Coin has traded down 47.3% against the US dollar. One ATC Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ATC Coin has a total market cap of $172,143.75 and approximately $1.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $113.53 or 0.00270374 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00014028 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001003 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001303 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000437 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001547 BTC.

ATC Coin Coin Profile

ATCC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 409,953,792 coins. ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial . The official website for ATC Coin is www.atccoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ATC Coin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It has an 84m supply. ATC Coin is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

Buying and Selling ATC Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATC Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ATC Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

