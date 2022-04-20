AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Purchased by Souders Financial Advisors

Souders Financial Advisors raised its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AZN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 858,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,999,000 after acquiring an additional 108,105 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth about $500,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 89,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,204,000 after purchasing an additional 11,275 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 79,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329 shares in the last quarter. 20.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £105 ($136.61) to £115 ($149.62) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 9,000 ($117.10) to £110 ($143.12) in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £115 ($149.62) to £120 ($156.13) in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6,669.29.

Shares of AZN traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $68.50. 153,477 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,445,593. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $212.27 billion, a PE ratio of 487.61, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.24. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $50.66 and a 52-week high of $71.70.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $11.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.985 dividend. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 1,378.67%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

