Assure (OTCMKTS:ARHH) Shares Up 1.1%

Assure Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:ARHH – Get Rating) shot up 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.00 and last traded at $4.98. 9,274 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 32,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.93.

The stock has a market cap of $294.72 million, a PE ratio of -12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 9.76 and a quick ratio of 9.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.64.

Assure Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ARHH)

Assure Holdings Corp. is a Colorado-based company. It works with neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to provide a turnkey suite of services that support intraoperative neuromonitoring activities during invasive surgeries. It focuses primarily on supporting spinal and vascular surgeries, plans are in place to support other classes of medicine that rely on the standard of care that intraoperative neuromonitoring provides.

