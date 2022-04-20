Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,016 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 9,514 shares.The stock last traded at $38.18 and had previously closed at $38.57.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Associated Capital Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of $859.11 million, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.48.

Associated Capital Group ( NYSE:AC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a net margin of 282.94% and a return on equity of 6.37%.

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.98 per share, for a total transaction of $57,960.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,779.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 8,500 shares of company stock worth $232,210. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Associated Capital Group in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group during the third quarter valued at $555,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 205.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 8,962 shares during the period. 9.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Associated Capital Group

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

