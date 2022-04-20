ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Stock Holdings Lifted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 240,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,632 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of ASML worth $191,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

ASML stock opened at $643.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $640.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $722.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $263.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.16. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $558.77 and a 12 month high of $895.93.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.70. ASML had a return on equity of 49.05% and a net margin of 31.55%. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. On average, analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 19.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $860.83.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

