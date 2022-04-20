Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Shares Gap Up to $164.22

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $164.22, but opened at $169.41. Asbury Automotive Group shares last traded at $164.62, with a volume of 561 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ABG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.60.

The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $175.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.39.

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $7.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.86 by $1.60. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 34.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David W. Hult sold 23,848 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total value of $4,669,676.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Miran Maric sold 233 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.79, for a total transaction of $43,755.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

