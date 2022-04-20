ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) is McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. ARK Innovation ETF comprises about 2.2% of McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. owned about 0.19% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $29,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 57.0% in the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the third quarter worth $47,000.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF stock traded down $3.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.44. 1,952,995 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,883,086. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $51.85 and a 12-month high of $132.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.28 and its 200-day moving average is $87.25.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.