Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 74.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 33,239 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 127.6% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $63,000.

NASDAQ:TLT traded up $1.37 on Wednesday, reaching $120.62. 860,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,198,189. The business has a fifty day moving average of $132.26 and a 200-day moving average of $141.05. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $118.67 and a 52-week high of $155.12.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.202 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

