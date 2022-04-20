Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMT. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Tower by 72.9% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMT traded up $6.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $265.35. The company had a trading volume of 30,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,038,583. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $220.00 and a 1-year high of $303.72. The stock has a market cap of $120.97 billion, a PE ratio of 45.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.77%.

In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total transaction of $394,574.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $274.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on American Tower from €295.00 ($317.20) to €284.00 ($305.38) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.29.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ÂEarnings MaterialsÂ and ÂInvestor PresentationsÂ sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

