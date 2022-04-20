Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 33,162 Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 33,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund during the third quarter worth about $100,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 13.7% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 8,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund during the third quarter worth about $155,000.

NYSEAMERICAN NBH traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $12.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,456. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. has a one year low of $12.06 and a one year high of $17.47.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.0624 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%.

About Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund (Get Rating)

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

