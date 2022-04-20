Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,895,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,773,000 after purchasing an additional 293,575 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,131,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,921,000 after purchasing an additional 559,565 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,772,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,618,000 after purchasing an additional 64,869 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,077,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,185,000 after purchasing an additional 37,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,925,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,164,000 after purchasing an additional 253,716 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:QUAL traded up $2.67 on Wednesday, reaching $132.57. 771,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.61 and a 200-day moving average of $136.74.

