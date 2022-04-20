Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 2,650 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPSB. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 28,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 13,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 146,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,584,000 after acquiring an additional 9,902 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 50,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3,921.5% during the 3rd quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 69,607 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPSB traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.96. 65,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,746,119. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $29.91 and a twelve month high of $31.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.24.

