Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $470,000 in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,160 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. in the third quarter worth $86,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 1,687.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,449 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the third quarter valued at $207,000. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Financial Bancorp. alerts:

FFBC stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,901. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.73. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12 month low of $21.25 and a 12 month high of $26.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

First Financial Bancorp. ( NASDAQ:FFBC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $156.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is 43.19%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.