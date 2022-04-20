Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.44 Million in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Crown Castle International by 1,007.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Crown Castle International in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Catherine Piche sold 2,500 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.41, for a total transaction of $441,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $162.30 per share, with a total value of $324,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

CCI stock traded up $3.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $197.29. 12,526 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,928,948. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $157.16 and a one year high of $209.87. The stock has a market cap of $85.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is presently 220.23%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($238.71) to €214.00 ($230.11) in a report on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.08.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

