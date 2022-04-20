Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 63.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,186 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,486 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at $246,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 22,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 6.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patron Partners LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $9.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 593,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,280,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $152.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.10.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. Analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 103.31%.

IBM has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.33.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

