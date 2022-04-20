Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,166,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Fastenal by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,302,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738,999 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Fastenal by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,059,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,644 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 21.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,726,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,948,000 after buying an additional 832,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,130,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,194,000 after buying an additional 807,302 shares in the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FAST traded up $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.43. 48,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,591,708. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.57. The company has a market capitalization of $33.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.16, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.33.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 15.63%. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 72.52%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.41 per share, for a total transaction of $36,666.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,952.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,741.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FAST shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.17.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

