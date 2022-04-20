Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Has $520,000 Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.6% in the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.2% in the third quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 3.1% in the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 59.4% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 0.9% in the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LLY. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $265.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. DZ Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.39.

In related news, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total value of $237,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total transaction of $404,774.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,088,551 shares of company stock worth $307,943,730 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $295.80. 36,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,914,297. The company has a market cap of $281.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.43. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $178.58 and a fifty-two week high of $314.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $273.59 and its 200-day moving average is $260.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 96.36% and a net margin of 19.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

