Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.33 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,189 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.28% of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF worth $2,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLTR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 212.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its stake in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 59.3% in the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000.

Get VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF alerts:

VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF stock remained flat at $$25.12 during midday trading on Wednesday. 7,731 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,457. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.26. VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a twelve month low of $24.95 and a twelve month high of $26.20.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.