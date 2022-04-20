Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.59 Million Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,069 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of F. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 139.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,186,898 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,966,000 after purchasing an additional 7,682,784 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Ford Motor by 27.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,119,697 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $355,695,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447,109 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ford Motor by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 266,501,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,773,664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,484,696 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Ford Motor by 66.7% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,000,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $70,800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Ford Motor by 194.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 2,900,839 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914,000 shares during the period. 50.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on F. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

In other news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 267,697 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $4,499,986.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,278,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,287,438. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $11.14 and a 1-year high of $25.87. The stock has a market cap of $64.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.65, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 9.03%.

Ford Motor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

