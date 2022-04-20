Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 919 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VT. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,966.8% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 4,917 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 16.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 33.6% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,477,000 after acquiring an additional 20,950 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.84. 119,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,633,731. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.19 and a fifty-two week high of $109.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.48.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

