Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 141.6% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 382.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KEY shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on KeyCorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.21.

In related news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $122,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KEY traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.97. The company had a trading volume of 447,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,374,359. The company has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $17.90 and a 1-year high of $27.17.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 33.32%. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

