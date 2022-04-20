Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,922 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Blackstone by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Blackstone by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Blackstone by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 335 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas cut shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.55.

In related news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $126.21 per share, for a total transaction of $631,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 5,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $313,604.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,078,452 shares of company stock worth $68,279,978. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Blackstone stock traded up $2.67 on Wednesday, hitting $120.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,788,887. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.82 and a 52-week high of $149.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.96. The company has a market capitalization of $82.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.25%.

About Blackstone (Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

