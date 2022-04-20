Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 34,836 VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 34,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GDX. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 348.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 334.8% in the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.82. The company had a trading volume of 984,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,186,928. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $28.83 and a 12-month high of $41.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.58.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.