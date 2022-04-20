Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 280 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 312,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,792,000 after purchasing an additional 139,498 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 639,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 95,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,535,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,271,000 after acquiring an additional 322,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 19,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ LMBS traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,635. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $48.56 and a 52 week high of $51.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.19.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%.

