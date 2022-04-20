Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 60,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,724,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 5,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 110.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,528,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,710,000 after purchasing an additional 803,609 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 322.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 78,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,403,000 after purchasing an additional 59,991 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. Oppenheimer upgraded Emerson Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $104.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.42.

In other news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total transaction of $445,278.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EMR stock traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.39. The company had a trading volume of 47,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,372,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $57.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.46. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.72 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.98%.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

