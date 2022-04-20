Ares Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.77 Million (ARES)

Ares Protocol (ARES) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. One Ares Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0077 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Ares Protocol has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. Ares Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.77 million and approximately $202,016.00 worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002419 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00045175 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,075.56 or 0.07438138 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,369.80 or 1.00051597 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00035844 BTC.

Ares Protocol Profile

Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 231,179,222 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols

Buying and Selling Ares Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ares Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ares Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ares Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

