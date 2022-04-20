Apollon Limassol Hits 1-Day Volume of $269,987.00 (APL)

Apollon Limassol (APL) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. One Apollon Limassol coin can currently be bought for $2.17 or 0.00005255 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Apollon Limassol has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. Apollon Limassol has a total market capitalization of $715,273.14 and $269,987.00 worth of Apollon Limassol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.73 or 0.00190497 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00040302 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $162.83 or 0.00393973 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00045932 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00010472 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Apollon Limassol Profile

Apollon Limassol (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 28th, 2018. Apollon Limassol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 329,307 coins. The official website for Apollon Limassol is www.apollon.com.cy/en . Apollon Limassol’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency . Apollon Limassol’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Buying and Selling Apollon Limassol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon Limassol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollon Limassol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollon Limassol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

