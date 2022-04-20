Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.76 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) to announce $3.76 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for AON’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.72 billion to $3.80 billion. AON posted sales of $3.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AON will report full-year sales of $12.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.64 billion to $13.01 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $13.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.44 billion to $13.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AON.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. AON had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 87.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS.

AON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI cut AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $288.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.67.

Shares of AON stock traded up $2.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $333.08. 15,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,264,959. The firm has a market cap of $73.39 billion, a PE ratio of 59.94 and a beta of 0.91. AON has a 1 year low of $223.19 and a 1 year high of $336.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $307.41 and a 200 day moving average of $298.49.

AON announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $7.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. AON’s payout ratio is presently 36.62%.

In other AON news, CFO Christa Davies sold 32,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.51, for a total value of $9,306,444.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.57, for a total value of $2,119,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,390 shares of company stock worth $11,982,022. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of AON in the first quarter worth about $143,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of AON by 74.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 127,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,377,000 after purchasing an additional 54,062 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of AON by 23.1% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of AON by 1.7% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,030,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of AON by 8.0% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

