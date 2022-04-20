Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) Plans Dividend Increase – $1.19 Per Share

Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share by the mining company on Friday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Antofagasta’s previous dividend of $0.24. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of ANTO opened at GBX 1,671.77 ($21.75) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,585.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,453.03. Antofagasta has a 52-week low of GBX 1,198.50 ($15.59) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,972 ($25.66). The company has a market capitalization of £16.48 billion and a PE ratio of 16.61.

ANTO has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,350 ($17.56) to GBX 1,340 ($17.43) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,350 ($17.56) to GBX 1,300 ($16.91) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,550 ($20.17) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,300 ($16.91) to GBX 1,500 ($19.52) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.52) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,448.89 ($18.85).

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

