Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 259,679 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 2,835,663 shares.The stock last traded at $5.56 and had previously closed at $5.56.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ATRS shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial cut shares of Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $5.60 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.60 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Antares Pharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $5.60 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.60.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.98 and its 200 day moving average is $3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market cap of $945.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.52.

Antares Pharma ( NASDAQ:ATRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $48.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that Antares Pharma, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Antares Pharma by 769.9% in the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,297,360 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,202,000 after buying an additional 2,033,260 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its position in Antares Pharma by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 10,800,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,556,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Antares Pharma by 226.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,142,491 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,077,000 after buying an additional 792,898 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Antares Pharma by 167.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,139,703 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after buying an additional 713,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its position in Antares Pharma by 169.3% in the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 872,976 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after buying an additional 548,754 shares in the last quarter. 48.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address patient needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

