Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Stake Boosted by Souders Financial Advisors

Souders Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,424 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,978 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.2% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,715 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 14.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,557 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.0% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 10,047 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 678 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BUD. StockNews.com began coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €70.00 ($75.27) to €75.00 ($80.65) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays raised their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €82.00 ($88.17) to €83.00 ($89.25) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €60.00 ($64.52) to €65.00 ($69.89) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.24.

Shares of NYSE BUD traded up $2.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.65. 41,176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,628,201. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $52.65 and a 52 week high of $79.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $122.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.46.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.67 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 8.60%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

