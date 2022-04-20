Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,943.17.

AAUKF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Liberum Capital raised Anglo American to a “buy” rating and set a $3,830.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $3,075.00 price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $2,900.00 price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $4,300.00 price objective on shares of Anglo American in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Get Anglo American alerts:

Anglo American stock remained flat at $$55.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,575. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.29. Anglo American has a one year low of $33.55 and a one year high of $55.61.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.