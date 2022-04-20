Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKFGet Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,943.17.

AAUKF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Liberum Capital raised Anglo American to a “buy” rating and set a $3,830.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $3,075.00 price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $2,900.00 price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $4,300.00 price objective on shares of Anglo American in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Anglo American stock remained flat at $$55.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,575. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.29. Anglo American has a one year low of $33.55 and a one year high of $55.61.

About Anglo American (Get Rating)

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Analyst Recommendations for Anglo American (OTCMKTS:AAUKF)

