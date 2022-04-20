Analysts’ Upgrades for April 19th (FN, FORR, FSLY, FSR, FUPBY, FUSN, FWONK, GBIO, GEGYY, GMS)

Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, April 19th:

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $108.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Fabrinet provides precision optical, electro-mechanical and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers of complex products, such as optical communication components, modules and sub-systems, industrial lasers and sensors. The Company offers a broad range of advanced optical capabilities across the entire manufacturing process, including process engineering, design for manufacturability, supply chain management, manufacturing, final assembly and test. Fabrinet manufactures, assembles, and tests products for customers at its main manufacturing facilities in Bangkok, Thailand. The Company designs and manufactures its own bulk optical materials and components at its facilities in Fuzhou, the People’s Republic of China, and New Jersey, USA. “

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Forrester Research, Inc. is a global research and advisory firm serving professionals in 13 key roles across three distinct client segments. Their clients face progressively complex business and technology decisions every day. To help them understand, strategize, and act upon opportunities brought by change, Forrester provides proprietary research, consumer and business data, custom consulting, events and online communities, and peer-to-peer executive programs. They guide leaders in business technology, marketing and strategy, and the technology industry through independent fact-based insight, ensuring their business success today and tomorrow. “

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $21.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Fastly Inc. provides infrastructure software. The Company offers cloud computing, image optimization, security, edge computer technology and streaming solutions. Fastly Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Fisker Inc. engages in developing electric vehicles. Fisker Inc., formerly known as Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp., is based in California. “

Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Fuchs Petrolub SE engages in the development, production and sale of lubricants. Its operating segment consists of Europe, Asia-Pacific, Africa and North and South America. The company’s products include engine oils, motorcycle lubricants, service fluids, greases, corrosion preventives, cleaners and concrete release agents. It also provides analytical, technical, open gear and coating services. Fuchs Petrolub SE is headquartered in Mannheim, Germany. “

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $6.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company focused on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The compnay’s lead program includes FPI-1434, which is in clinical trial. Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Hamilton, Canada. “

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Liberty Media Corporation owns interests in a broad range of media, communications and entertainment businesses through their operating subsidiaries and investments in various publicly-traded companies. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, as well as infotainment services on a subscription fee basis through its satellite radio systems; provides next-generation connected vehicle applications and services; streams music and non-music channels over the Internet; sells satellite and Internet radios to consumers through Website and retailers; and offers other ancillary services, such as weather, traffic, data, and Backseat television services. Liberty Media Corporation is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado. “

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $8.75 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Generation Bio Co. is a genetic medicines company. It is focused on creating gene therapy for patients suffering from both rare and prevalent diseases. Generation Bio Co. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $2.75 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Genel Energy PLC is an oil and gas exploration and production company. It reserves and resources located primarily in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Genel Energy PLC is headquartered in London. “

GMS (NYSE:GMS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $54.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “GMS Inc. is a distributor of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems. The company’s product consists of wallboard, suspended ceilings systems or ceilings and complementary interior construction products in commercial and residential buildings. GMS Inc. is based in Tucker, United States. “

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Canada Goose is a global outerwear brand. Canada Goose is a designer, manufacturer, distributor and retailer of premium outerwear for men, women and children. The Company’s jackets are sold in 36 countries around the world, including in two owned retail stores and four e-commerce stores. “

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. focuses primarily on directly originating, investing in and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. is headquatered in New York, United States. “

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.