Analysts Set Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Target Price at $73.83

Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.83.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VIR. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird raised Vir Biotechnology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th.

In other news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total value of $44,632.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Ann M. Hanly sold 2,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $68,932.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,462 shares of company stock worth $1,001,473 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIR. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 186.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 71.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VIR traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $23.12. The stock had a trading volume of 6,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,725,834. Vir Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $20.52 and a 12-month high of $58.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of -0.97.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.32. Vir Biotechnology had a return on equity of 57.20% and a net margin of 48.26%. The company had revenue of $812.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.83) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46771.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

