Analysts Set ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Price Target at $45.75

Shares of ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.75.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on ShotSpotter from $42.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of ShotSpotter in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of ShotSpotter from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Shares of SSTI stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.30. 23,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,661. ShotSpotter has a fifty-two week low of $22.63 and a fifty-two week high of $51.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.40 and its 200-day moving average is $30.76. The company has a market cap of $355.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.19 and a beta of 1.31.

In other news, Director Randall Hawks acquired 6,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.82 per share, with a total value of $199,644.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold 847 shares of company stock worth $23,068 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in ShotSpotter by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,856,000 after acquiring an additional 68,000 shares during the period. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC grew its position in ShotSpotter by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 826,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,397,000 after buying an additional 39,642 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in ShotSpotter during the fourth quarter valued at $896,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC grew its position in ShotSpotter by 11.1% during the third quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,638,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in ShotSpotter by 238.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 19,962 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.08% of the company’s stock.

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Respond, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Connect, a patrol management software to help plan directed patrols and tactics to deter a broad set of crime types.

