Analysts Set Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) PT at $7.00

Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.00.

SMED has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital lowered Sharps Compliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sharps Compliance in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Sharps Compliance alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 228.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,858 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 552.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 6,607 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance in the third quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance in the third quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors own 54.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SMED traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.89. 3,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,589. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.80. Sharps Compliance has a one year low of $4.71 and a one year high of $18.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $94.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60 and a beta of -0.22.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $18.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sharps Compliance will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Sharps Compliance Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sharps Compliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharps Compliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.