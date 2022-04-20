Analysts Set NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Target Price at $236.38

Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $234.23.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NXPI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup cut NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $178.65 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $164.75 and a 1-year high of $239.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $46.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.40.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 49.56%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1,092.3% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sierra Capital LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 179 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

