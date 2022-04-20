Analysts Set Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) PT at $10.55

Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.55.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OUKPY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj from €12.20 ($13.12) to €10.80 ($11.61) in a report on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Metso Outotec Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj to €10.60 ($11.40) in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj from €10.40 ($11.18) to €9.80 ($10.54) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Metso Outotec Oyj stock opened at $3.99 on Friday. Metso Outotec Oyj has a twelve month low of $3.44 and a twelve month high of $6.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.89.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.0379 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%.

Metso Outotec Oyj provides technologies, end-to-end solutions, and services for aggregates, minerals processing, and metals refining industries in Europe, North and Central America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company operates in three segments: Aggregates, Minerals, and Metals.

