Analysts Set Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) Target Price at C$97.95

Shares of Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG – Get Rating) (NYSE:MGA) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$97.95.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Magna International to C$85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Magna International to a “hold” rating and set a C$63.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James raised Magna International to a “hold” rating and set a C$68.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$92.00 target price on shares of Magna International in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$90.00 target price on shares of Magna International in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of TSE:MG opened at C$80.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.66 billion and a PE ratio of 12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.41, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$83.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$96.39. Magna International has a 12 month low of C$70.16 and a 12 month high of C$126.00.

Magna International ( TSE:MG Get Rating ) (NYSE:MGA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported C$1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.04 by C$0.59. The company had revenue of C$11.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.19 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Magna International will post 10.4115669 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.34%.

In other news, Director Mary Lou Maher purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$97.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$97,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,950 shares in the company, valued at C$189,930.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

