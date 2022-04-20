Analysts Set Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) PT at $89.54

Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.54.

Several brokerages recently commented on HUBG. Barclays raised their target price on Hub Group from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Stephens downgraded Hub Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Hub Group from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Hub Group from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hub Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th.

Shares of Hub Group stock traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,876. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.91. Hub Group has a 1 year low of $60.81 and a 1 year high of $87.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.42.

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hub Group will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUBG. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 24,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,159,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the third quarter valued at $281,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 25.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 159,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,940,000 after buying an additional 31,899 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 11.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 74,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after buying an additional 7,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

