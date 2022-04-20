Analysts Set Genus plc (LON:GNS) Price Target at GBX 5,391.43

Genus plc (LON:GNS – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 5,391.43 ($70.15).

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($58.55) price objective on shares of Genus in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

GNS traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2,650 ($34.48). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,956. The stock has a market cap of £1.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.15. Genus has a 1 year low of GBX 2,596 ($33.78) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,310 ($82.10). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.36, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,009.81 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4,230.45.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of GBX 10.30 ($0.13) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Genus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.57%.

Genus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Genus Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

