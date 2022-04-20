Analysts Set Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) Price Target at C$50.80

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$51.10.

A number of research firms recently commented on EIF. CIBC upped their price objective on Exchange Income from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Exchange Income from C$55.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Exchange Income from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$55.00 price target on Exchange Income and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Exchange Income stock traded up C$0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$42.90. 48,474 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,729. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.66 billion and a PE ratio of 23.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.35, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Exchange Income has a 12-month low of C$37.24 and a 12-month high of C$47.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$41.90 and its 200-day moving average is C$42.77.

Exchange Income ( TSE:EIF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$390.33 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Exchange Income will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.67%.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

