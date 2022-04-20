Analysts Set Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) Target Price at $7.00

Shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

CNDT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Conduent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Conduent from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

Conduent stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,218,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,185,216. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Conduent has a 12-month low of $4.12 and a 12-month high of $8.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.88 and its 200-day moving average is $5.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.22 and a beta of 1.88.

Conduent ( NASDAQ:CNDT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Conduent had a positive return on equity of 13.45% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Conduent will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Conduent by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 121,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Conduent by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 235,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,343 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conduent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Conduent by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 170,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,547 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Conduent by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 43,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

