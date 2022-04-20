Analysts Expect Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $16.73 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) will report $16.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stellus Capital Investment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $16.95 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.50 million. Stellus Capital Investment posted sales of $13.99 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will report full-year sales of $68.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $67.40 million to $70.15 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $72.05 million, with estimates ranging from $68.98 million to $75.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Stellus Capital Investment.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.16 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 52.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SCM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Hovde Group lowered shares of Stellus Capital Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stellus Capital Investment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.17.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCM. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $500,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 142.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 57,993 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 34,078 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stellus Capital Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $334,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 231,246 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 23,924 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,910 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 20,604 shares during the period. 16.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SCM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.98. The stock had a trading volume of 38,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,632. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.86 million, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.24. Stellus Capital Investment has a one year low of $12.10 and a one year high of $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

