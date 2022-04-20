Analysts Expect SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Will Post Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) will announce $0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for SMART Global’s earnings. SMART Global posted earnings of $0.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SMART Global will report full year earnings of $3.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $3.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $3.72. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SMART Global.

Get SMART Global alerts:

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.15. SMART Global had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 49.59%. The company had revenue of $449.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. SMART Global’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of SMART Global from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Stifel Europe boosted their target price on shares of SMART Global from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of SMART Global from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of SMART Global from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.69.

Shares of SGH stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.51. 613,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 968,425. SMART Global has a 12 month low of $20.30 and a 12 month high of $37.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.12.

In other SMART Global news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 2,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total value of $158,878.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Adams sold 7,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $432,152.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in SMART Global by 159.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in SMART Global by 618.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in SMART Global by 59.0% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in SMART Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in SMART Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. 50.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SMART Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United states, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platforms Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SMART Global (SGH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.